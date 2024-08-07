 Japan Today
Teams march during the opening ceremony of the 106th National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday. Image: KYODO
sports

106th National High School Baseball Championship kicks off

4 Comments
HYOGO

The 106th National High School Baseball Championship began at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday.

At the opening ceremony, Ishikawa Prefectural Anamizu High School, which was damaged by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan 1, led the way, Kyodo News reported. Anamizu was followed by players from 49 schools, including Kendai Takasaki (Gunma), which is aiming to become the eighth school in history to win both the spring and summer championships.

As a measure against the heat, this year's tournament will introduce a "morning and evening two-part system" in which games will be divided into morning and evening sessions on the first to third days, when there are three games per day.

The tournament will be held over 17 days, including rest days, with the final taking place on Aug 23.

Best of luck to you'll give it your best shot and may the best team win. Always fun watching how competitive the National High School Base Ball Championship can be.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

All the marching and militarism is so weird.

Good luck to everyone except my local team, who have rotten manners on the train and deserve to lose.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

And all the crying after losing is very odd.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good luck to all schools, participants, and officials in the 106th edition of the HS Baseball Championships at the sacred Koshien ground. Just being there will be the highlight of their lives.

And all the crying after losing is very odd.

No, it just shows what competing at Koshien means to them - win or lose. It transcends sport.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

