106th National High School Baseball Championship kicks off

Teams march during the opening ceremony of the 106th National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The 106th National High School Baseball Championship began at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday.

At the opening ceremony, Ishikawa Prefectural Anamizu High School, which was damaged by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan 1, led the way, Kyodo News reported. Anamizu was followed by players from 49 schools, including Kendai Takasaki (Gunma), which is aiming to become the eighth school in history to win both the spring and summer championships.

As a measure against the heat, this year's tournament will introduce a "morning and evening two-part system" in which games will be divided into morning and evening sessions on the first to third days, when there are three games per day.

The tournament will be held over 17 days, including rest days, with the final taking place on Aug 23.

© Japan Today