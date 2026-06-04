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NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media prior to game one of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
basketball

NBA 'on schedule' with Europe league plans: Silver

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SAN ANTONIO

The NBA is "very much on schedule" with plans to launch a new European league in 2027, commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday before the start of the NBA Finals.

As French star Victor Wembanyama prepared to lead the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks in game one in San Antonio, Silver said the project had excited "record interest" from potential investors.

"We are very much on schedule," Silver said. "It is our hope and anticipation that the league will launch in the '27-28 season in Europe.

"We are on track. Final bids from franchises are due at the end of this month, at the end of the month in June. We've seen record interest and we're very excited about the ongoing opportunity and working closely FIBA, our federation."

Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said at the All-Star game in February that the proposed competition, which has sparked tension with the existing EuroLeague, would feature 12 permanent franchises and four qualifying teams.

Target cities include Paris, Lyon, London, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Munich, Athens, and Istanbul.

Major football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan have been approached to form franchises for the league.

"The structure is in place," Silver said, adding that along with the 12 permanent franchises there would be "the ability for, frankly, any club in Europe to play in those remaining slots.

"In terms of the EuroLeague, discussions are ongoing with them. It’s our hope that we can find a way to integrate these operations with the EuroLeague, but we will move forward either way."

The league is also continuing to consider possible expansion closer to home, Silver said, saying that "discussions are ongoing" regarding the possibility of adding teams in Seattle and Las Vegas.

"It's not a foregone conclusion that we will expand either in one city or both cities," Silver said. "But what we've told all interested parties is our board will make a decision by the end of this calendar year."

Silver is also eager for resolution in the investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' dealings with the now-bankrupt company "Aspiration" and whether star Kawhi Leonard's $28 million contract to endorse Aspiration was a means of circumventing the salary cap.

The league launched an independent investigation into the matter last year and Silver said the league is waiting for the conclusions of the law firm hired to conduct the probe before determining if any discipline is warranted.

"My instruction to them is, we can't be investigating forever," Silver said. "At some point we have to wrap it up. But at the same time, the most important thing is that we get it right."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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