Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura has signed an NBA contract with the Chicago Bulls, the club announced Image: AFP/File
basketball

NBA Bulls sign Japanese guard Kawamura

CHICAGO

Japan's Yuki Kawamura, a 24-year-old point guard who played in the Paris Olympics and last season for Memphis, signed an NBA contract with Chicago on Tuesday, the club announced.

The Bulls, who released forward Trentyn Flowers in a related move, completed a two-way deal with Kawamura, who averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds for Japan at the Olympics.

In 22 games last season for Memphis, Kawamura averaged 1.6 points in a reserve role.

Kawamura played for Chicago in two pre-season games in 2025, averaging 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Kawamura spent five seasons in the Japanese B League starting at age 18, averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds and taking the Most Valuable Player award in 2023.

The Bulls are 17-19 and rank ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference this season.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

