Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NBA teams were scheduled to return to practice on Friday but the league did not immediately announce when playoff games would be scheduled to resume Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
sports

NBA teams practice Friday with playoff restart date unknown

0 Comments
By Kevin C. Cox
WASHINGTON

NBA teams returned to practice Friday inside their coronavirus quarantine bubble with no word about when playoff games will resume following a protest shutdown over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The league released a Friday workout schedule for all teams remaining in the Disney World campus at Orlando, Florida, which indicated Friday would be a third consecutive day without games.

The Milwaukee Bucks began the sports protest movement Wednesday by not taking the court for their game against Orlando in the wake of the shooting of Blake, an African-American, at Kenosha in their home state of Wisconsin.

The NBA postponed all playoff games Wednesday and Thursday and said it hoped to resume play Friday or Saturday.

If the playoffs resume Saturday, they are expected to feature the games that would have been played on Wednesday with the next day's lineups to follow in order from the delay.

In the wake of the NBA's shutdown over the Blake shooting, other leagues have followed suit, with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the Women's NBA and the National Hockey League postponing games as well.

"Change doesn't happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!" tweeted four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Friday marked the 57th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr.-led March on Washington, a gathering to support civil and economic rights for African-Americans where King delivered his famous "I Have A Dream" speech.

MLB, which postponed seven games Thursday and three games Wednesday in support of racial justice, paid tribute Friday to Jackie Robinson, the first black player in the league.

MLB's annual Jackie Robinson Day, usually held April 15 to recall his historic first game but delayed this year by the Covid-19 pandemic, comes on the 75th anniversary of when Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey first spoke of the breaking of MLB's color barrier.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog