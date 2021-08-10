Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games Photo: AFP
sports

NBC touts Olympics viewership amid declines

2 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. broadcaster NBC said Monday its Olympics coverage garnered strong ratings on television and streaming despite declines from viewership in prior years.

The NBCUniversal unit said the average television audience for the Tokyo games was 15.1 million. The figure was below that of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The media group said the Tokyo event was "the most streamed Olympics ever" with some six billion streaming minutes and 2.9 billion impressions on NBC's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

An estimated 150 million Americans watched NBC's closing ceremony presentation, according to the company's citing of ratings.

"There is nothing more powerful in media than the 17 straight days of Olympics dominance," said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports.

"The pandemic fundamentally altered virtually every aspect of these Games, but our team pivoted, and reimagined, in the midst of showcasing history-making performances across 41 sports.

"Once again, we have seen the unparalleled power that these Games have on media and our culture."

The website Sports Media Watch, meanwhile, said viewership as of last week was down 42 percent from comparable days of the Rio Olympics five years ago and among the least-watched at any Olympics.

Poynter media columnist Tom Jones said the figures were expected to show a decline of as many as 10 million U.S. viewers compared with Rio.

"Several factors may have influenced the numbers, including a half-day's time difference between Tokyo and the United States," Jones said. "There's also just a general somber vibe because of COVID-19 and the lack of fans."

Jones said viewers were drawn to "important stories, such as American gymnast Simone Biles bringing more attention to the mental wellness of athletes by withdrawing from several events."

NBC said it delivered some 120 billion minutes of content over its broadcast, cable and digital platforms including its Peacock streaming service.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

… despite declines from viewership in prior years.

True, but every NBC Olympic evening broadcast won that day’s primetime, which is particularly notable when there’s a 14-17 hour time difference to overcome. 

There’s something irreplaceable about a sporting event that’s happening in real time, where you don’t already know the outcome. But to have gotten that experience from this year’s Olympics, the U.S. audience would have often had to stay up past midnight or get up before dawn.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Lies and more lies......

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog