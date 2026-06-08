Nelly Korda wins U.S. Women’s Open for 2nd straight major

Nelly Korda reacts after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Sunday, June 7, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

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Nelly Korda won the 81st U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday for her second consecutive major victory, holding off Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez by one shot when her final 2 1/2-foot par putt curled perilously around the cup and finally dropped in.

Korda’s first U.S. Open win is the fourth major victory of her career, and she claimed it with a steady 2-under 69 in the final round — but only after her second putt on the 18th green caught the left edge and toured half the circumference of the hole before dropping.

The top-ranked Korda put her hand over her open mouth in disbelief before finally laughing at her last shot. She finished at 8-under 276 after sharing the lead with multiple competitors throughout the windy finale of the first Women’s Open ever held at 100-year-old Riviera.

Korda made a 9-foot birdie putt on the 17th to break out of a four-way tie for the lead with Lopez, the hard-charging Hull and three-time major champion In Gee Chun. Korda calmly two-putted for par on the 18th, claiming the $2.5 million winner’s share of this Open’s record $12.5 million purse.

The 27-year-old Korda won The Chevron Championship in April, and she had three victories and three second-place finishes in her first seven starts of a spectacular season after going winless in 2025. After a rough opening-round 73 at Riviera, she put together back-to-back 67s to take a share of the lead into the final round.

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