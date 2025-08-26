 Japan Today
Dodgers Padres Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego on Sunday. Image: AP/Derrick Tuskan
baseball

Netflix wins Japanese media rights for 2026 World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK

Netflix has won the Japanese media rights to carry next year's World Baseball Classic, marking the first time it will stream a live event in Japan.

Netflix will stream all 47 games of the tournament. Japan is the defending champion after winning it in 2023 when Shohei Ohtani struck out United States slugger Mike Trout for the final out in Japan's 3-2 victory in Miami.

A consortium of media companies, including Amazon Prime video, had the Japanese media rights for the previous World Baseball Classic.

Next year's WBC will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will feature 20 teams competing in four-first round pools in Tokyo; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston and Miami. It will start on March 5 with the finals slated for March 17 in Miami.

Netflix is also expected to be in contention to carry the Home Run Derby in the U.S. as Major League Baseball is considering its options for a three-year deal that would begin next year.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

What on earth is the World Baseball Classic?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

As a subscriber, I'm all set. But, it's not really fair to the many people here who aren't, and who can't afford a subscription. It will definitely limit the viewership. MLB should have chosen a carrier(s) that would enable maximum viewership.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

