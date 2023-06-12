Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mariners Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto gestures as he rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Neto has first 2-homer game; Ohtani remains hot as Angels defeat Mariners 9-4

0 Comments
By JOE REEDY
ANAHEIM, Calif

Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and the Los Angeles Angels bounced back with a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Matt Thaiss drove in three runs and Taylor Ward also went deep for the Angels, who have won six of seven.

Seattle's Teoscar Hernández had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. Ty France also had three hits and Mike Ford had a solo shot in the fifth for the Mariners, who finished a 2-6 trip.

Griffin Canning (5-2) won for the third time in four starts, striking out seven in five-plus innings.

Neto, the 13th overall pick in last year's amateur draft, hit a pair of solo shots. His drive over the left-center wall off Logan Gilbert (4-4) in the second extended the Angels' lead to 3-0. He also went deep to left in the eighth to make it 8-4.

Ohtani had three hits for the second time in three games and extended his hitting streak to eight games. The two-way Japanese star is batting .381 in June, including a 9 for 23 run during the six-game homestand.

Thaiss had two run-producing hits — an RBI base hit in a two-run first and a two-run double off the right-field wall in the third. Hunter Renfroe drove in Thaiss with a double for a 6-0 lead.

Ward began the scoring with the third leadoff homer of his career and second this season.

SOME PROGRESS

Mike Trout snapped an 0 for 14 skid with a third-inning single. The three-time AL MVP also had a fourth-inning sacrifice fly for a 7-2 lead. He was 3 for 20 on the homestand.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog