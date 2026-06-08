New All Blacks boss Rennie coaches Steelers to League One championship

Dave Rennie will take over as the All Blacks' new head coach

rugby union

Incoming New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie signed off from Japan with a championship final win as his Kobe Steelers side beat Kubota Spears 22-13 on Sunday.

Rennie will now take charge of the All Blacks after being named in early March to replace Scott Robertson, who was fired midway through a four-year contract.

Rennie made sure he left Japan with a bang after leading a Kobe team featuring All Blacks Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown to the title in front of more than 50,000 spectators at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Rennie will name his first All Blacks squad for Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland on June 22, leaving the new coach with just over a year to prepare for the next World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand then depart for an eight-match tour of South Africa in August and September, including four tests against the world champion Springboks.

Kobe were looking for their first title since 2013 and were facing a Kubota team featuring Australian fly-half Bernard Foley but missing Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx through injury.

Foley, who will leave Kubota after seven seasons in Japan, helped his team build an early lead but Kobe hit back and went into half-time tied at 13-13.

Rennie's side edged ahead early in the second half through two penalties by Japan fly-half Seungsin Lee.

There was little between the two teams from that point on and Kobe clung on despite fierce pressure from 2023 champions Kubota.

Rennie led the Waikato Chiefs to Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, his first two years in charge.

After leaving the Chiefs in 2017, he headed overseas, first to Glasgow Warriors and then Australia, taking over the Wallabies.

He was sacked before reaching the 2023 World Cup, replaced by current Japan boss Eddie Jones.

© 2026 AFP