Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby league

New South Wales completes Origin series win over Queensland

0 Comments
BRISBANE, Australia

New South Wales posted another easy win over Queensland to complete a two-game sweep in the annual State of Origin rugby league series in Australia.

The Blues beat Queensland 26-0 on Sunday after overwhelming the Maroons 50-6 in the opening match to clinch the best-of-three series with a game to spare.

It was the first time in State of Origin history that Queensland was held scoreless at its home ground in Brisbane.

New South Wales winger Josh Addo-Carr scored two tries and Nathan Cleary kicked five goals as the Blues ran in four unanswered tries.

The final game is scheduled to be played on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, although current restrictions due to a new COVID-19 outbreak in the city could prompt the match to be moved.

New South Wales’ series victory is its 16th win in 38 series against Queensland.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel