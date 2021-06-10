NSW thrashes Q'ld 50-6 in 1st State of Origin match

rugby league

New South Wales outclassed Queensland 50-6 Wednesday for its biggest victory margin in the opening match of the annual State of Origin rugby league series between the two Australian state rivals.

Center Tom Trbojevic scored three tries and Latrell Mitchell and Brian To’o two each in the eight-tries-to-one victory.

The match was moved from Melbourne to Townsville in north Queensland state 10 days ago because of a new coronavirus outbreak in the Victorian state capital.

“That's the heart we needed to show. We didn't do enough of that last year," New South Wales captain James Tedesco said of his side's 2-1 series loss in 2020.

Queensland captain Dale Cherry-Evans said: “We have a lot of improvement left in us."

The Maroons will have a chance to show that in the second match of the best-of-three series on June 27 in Brisbane, followed by the final match on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney.

Queensland's series victory last year was the state's 22nd victory in 37 series against the Blues.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.