Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby league

NSW thrashes Q'ld 50-6 in 1st State of Origin match

0 Comments
TOWNSVILLE, Australia

New South Wales outclassed Queensland 50-6 Wednesday for its biggest victory margin in the opening match of the annual State of Origin rugby league series between the two Australian state rivals.

Center Tom Trbojevic scored three tries and Latrell Mitchell and Brian To’o two each in the eight-tries-to-one victory.

The match was moved from Melbourne to Townsville in north Queensland state 10 days ago because of a new coronavirus outbreak in the Victorian state capital.

“That's the heart we needed to show. We didn't do enough of that last year," New South Wales captain James Tedesco said of his side's 2-1 series loss in 2020.

Queensland captain Dale Cherry-Evans said: “We have a lot of improvement left in us."

The Maroons will have a chance to show that in the second match of the best-of-three series on June 27 in Brisbane, followed by the final match on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney.

Queensland's series victory last year was the state's 22nd victory in 37 series against the Blues.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog