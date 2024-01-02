Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kayla Vespa #10 of New York scores on Kristen Campbell #50 of Toronto during the third period of their PWHL hockey game in Toronto Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
ice hockey

New women's North American hockey league launches

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Women's ice hockey kicked off the new year with the launch of a new professional league, which debuted Monday with the very first match between the Toronto and New York teams.

The Professional Women's Hockey League "rings in the New Year with the very first regular season game in league history," the PWHL said in a press release.

A total of six teams are listed in the league: Boston, Minnesota and New York on the American side, and Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto on the Canadian side.

The new league brings together the best female hockey players in North America, several of whom distinguished themselves on the ice during the Olympic Games.

Ice hockey is Canada's national winter sport, but remains largely dominated by men.

The National Hockey League (NHL), the men's equivalent, was founded in 1917 in Montreal and these days brings together 32 teams spread across the two countries.

The opening match of the PWHL was held in Toronto and ended with a 4-0 victory for the New York team.

The regular season includes more than 20 games and is due to continue until the beginning of May. It will then be followed by the playoffs.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog