New Zealand All Blacks to play Fiji in San Diego

Scott Robertson's first game as head coach of the New Zealand All Blacks will be at home to England in Dunedin on July 6

The All Blacks will play a test against Pacific neighbors Fiji in San Diego this July, the New Zealand Rugby 14-match schedule for 2024 revealed Thursday.

Under new head coach Scott Robertson, New Zealand start their season with a two-match home test series against England in Dunedin on July 6.

The All Blacks face the English again a week later at Auckland's Eden Park, where New Zealand have not lost since 1994.

"Playing England under the roof in Dunedin is a great start for us in a world-class stadium, and then we go up to Auckland, where we have a great record that we are really proud of," Robertson said in a statement.

New Zealand then face Fiji on July 19 in the United States. Chief executive Mark Robinson said New Zealand Rugby had a "long-held ambition" to play a test in North America to promote the game there.

"We want to deliver an event that will capture the imagination of sports fans across the United States and showcases the best qualities of our game," he added in a statement.

Defending champions New Zealand kick off their Rugby Championship campaign by hosting Argentina in Wellington on August 10, then play the Pumas in Auckland a week later.

New Zealand also face old foes South Africa and Australia away before hosting the Wallabies in Wellington in late September in the second of two Bledisloe Cup matches.

The All Blacks head north at the end of October to face Japan in Yokohama before playing England, Ireland, France and Italy on an end-of-year European tour.

