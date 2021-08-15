New Zealand beats Australia 57-22 to retain Bledisloe Cup

New Zealand All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock holds the Bledisloe Cup after they defeated Australia 57-22 in the second rugby test at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Brett Phibbs/Photosport via AP)

rugby union

By STEVE McMorran

The All Blacks preyed ruthlessly on Wallabies’ errors, running in eight tries to three to win the second Bledisloe Cup test 57-22 on Saturday and extend their hold on the trans-Tasman rugby trophy into a 19th year.

Beaten 33-25 in last weekend’s first test, the Wallabies brought an intensely physical approach to Saturday’s match at Auckland’s Eden Park, which was also the first test in this season’s Rugby Championship. Despite conceding three first-half tries Australia was still in the match at halftime, scoring just before the break to turn only 21-15 down.

New Zealand was under pressure when backrower Ardie Savea was sent to the sin-bin in the 42nd minute with the Wallabies hot on attack.

But the match swung entirely in the All Blacks’ favor at that point, with their backs against their own goal-line. The Wallabies kicked to touch from the penalty that followed Savea’s yellow card but bungled the lineout, allowing the All Blacks to escape.

“At the start of the second half we got a yellow card (against New Zealand), earned that but weren’t able to put New Zealand under pressure,” Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said. “They controlled that part of the match really well."

The All Blacks and Wallabies meet again in the third Bledisloe test at Perth on Aug. 28. New Zealand clinched the trophy with Saturday’s win, extending a winning streak which began in 2003. They also posted their 22nd-straight win over Australia at Eden Park in a streak dating back to 1986.

With Savea in the sin-bin and Saturday's match in the balance, New Zealand scored the first of two tries to hooker Codie Taylor and, a few minutes later, fullback Damian McKenzie, with a rising wind at his back, kicked a 56-meter penalty to put the All Blacks ahead 31-15.

Winger Sevu Reece scored again with a long-range intercept, Taylor scored his second and winger Will Jordan touched down for his 10th try in only his sixth test as the All Blacks scored four tries in 15 minutes to blow out their lead to 50-15.

The Wallabies hit back, too late, with a second try to winger Andrew Kellaway. The All Blacks, never willing to relax, then finished strongly with a try after the fulltime siren to center David Havili.

“The Wallabies never give up, never throw in the towel,” All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock said. “I was really keen for Beauden (Barrett) and the boys to kick the ball out at the end. It’s pretty awesome that we just keep wanting to attack and hopefully we gave the fans something to cheer.”

The match provided a graphic illustration of the All Blacks’ ability to absorb pressure and then punish opponents’ mistakes and turnovers.

That was evident even in the opening minutes when the Wallabies, starting well, tested them with aggressive tackling and a physical approach at breakdowns. In the fourth minute, center Rieko Ioane intercepted a pass between flyhalf Noah Lolesio and fullback Tom Banks and ran 80 meters to score.

As the match continued at a high pace, Lolesio atoned for his error when his pin-point cross-kick found Kellaway who scored, making the score 7-5 after a frantic first eight minutes.

In the 14th minute, New Zealand produced a brilliant try from a Wallabies turnover which was finished by the giant lock Brodie Retallick. Rieko Ioane passed to his brother Akira, who dummied to winger Sevu Reece, then cut in-field and linked with McKenzie, who flicked the ball on to Retallick, who ran more 20 meters under the posts.

When Savea scored in the 33rd, again from a Wallabies’ error, New Zealand led 21-8. Lolesio’s attempted clearing kick skewed infield and All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga ran the ball back, creating the attacking position from which Savea scored.

The Wallabies were down 31-8 but rallied strongly with a try to scrumhalf Tate McDermott to cut the lead to six points at halftime.

The All Blacks’ barrage of tries in the middle of the second half finally subdued a brave Wallabies performance. Reece’s long-range intercept in the 54th minute might have been the moment which broke the Australia’s hearts, making the lead unassailable at 38-15.

