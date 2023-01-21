Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand men, women unbeaten in New Zealand Sevens

HAMILTON, New Zealand

Hosts and defending champions New Zealand swept all three matches to top its group on the opening day of men's matches at the New Zealand round of the World Rugby Sevens Series on Saturday.

Olympic champions Fiji and South Africa also finished the first day of the tournament with three wins and the United States had two wins and a draw. World Series leaders Samoa lost to Fiji 22-12 in one of the pivotal matches of the group round.

New Zealand’s crucial match was against Australia which it won 21-19 with a late try to Akuila Rokolisoa who scored a hat trick in the match.

On the women’s side, New Zealand also was unbeaten on Day One. The New Zealand team didn’t concede a point in beating Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Britain.

The United States and Olympic gold medalists Australia also were unbeaten in the women’s draw.

