 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emirates Women's World T20 Cricket New Zealand South Africa
New Zealand's team poses with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
sports

New Zealand revels in a weekend of sporting success

0 Comments
By STEVE McMORRAN
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand boasts that it punches above its weight in international sport and backed up that claim at the weekend with success around the world and in a variety of sports.

The claim already had gained some credibility this year when the nation of 5.2 million placed 11th on the medal table at the Paris Olympics with 10 gold medals and 20 medals overall.

Over the last 48 hours, New Zealand:

Beat Great Britain 7-2 in the final of the 37th edition of sailing’s America’s Cup to win world sport’s oldest trophy for the third straight time. Team New Zealand is the only team in the modern era to win the trophy on three consecutive occasions.

Beat India by eight wickets in the first cricket test at Bengaluru, winning in India for only the third time and the first time since 1988. The New Zealand Black Caps are only the fourth team to beat India at home this century. New Zealand bowled out India for 46 in its first innings, its lowest-ever total at home.

Beat South Africa by 32 runs to win the women’s Twenty20 cricket World Cup for the first time and as underdogs. South Africa were favorites after beating six-time champion Australia in the semifinals.

In addition:

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde won the final leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series at Torremolinos, Spain.

Ally Woolaston won the women’s omnium event at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships for her second gold and third medal of the championships.

The New Zealand women’s team beat Italy 6-1 in the final of the Canoe Polo world championships in Deqing, China.

Auckland FC, part owned by American businessman Bill Foley, won its first-ever match in Australian soccer's A-League, beating the Brisbane Roar 2-0.

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson finished ninth in the United States F1 Grand Prix in his first race of the season and after starting from 19th on the grid.

“In New Zealand’s history there haven’t been too many sporting weekends like the one we’ve just seen, with epic wins from Team New Zealand, the White Ferns, the Black Caps, the Silver Ferns (netball team) and the Paddle Ferns (canoe polo team),” New Zealand Sports Minister Chris Bishop said.

“I know lots of Kiwis will be bleary-eyed today after a couple of long nights watching our teams go up against the best. But I bet they’re as stoked at the results and as proud of our teams as I am.

"All in all, I think this was a weekend that will go down in New Zealand’s sporting annals. All five teams should know that their country is enormously proud of them. And I think Kiwi sports fans can be forgiven if they’re caught yawning at work today, after so much sporting excitement packed into one weekend!”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel