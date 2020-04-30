Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

New Zealand Rugby facing 70% drop in revenue for 2020

By STEVE McMORRAN
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby has reported a $4.5 million deficit in the last financial year and forecasts a 70% drop in revenue this year in what may be only a foretaste of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deficit, revealed at NZR’s annual meeting on Thursday, is 37% better than the $7.2 million deficit the organization had budgeted for in 2019, based on reduced income from international matches because of last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

NZR's financial officer Nicki Nicol highlighted the projected loss of revenue this year, with Super Rugby suspended and mid-year test matches unlikely to take place.

“At NZ Rugby we are forecasting up to a 70% decline in revenue,” Nicol said. “We have had to quickly adjust our cost base accordingly. We know this has had impact across all areas of our game.”

Nicol said NZR’s cash reserves of $57 million had been a vital buffer against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been beneficial in a year when there has been a massive shock to our revenue and we have had to respond by quickly reducing costs across all of rugby,” he said. “Everyone is playing their part.

“We must now consider a total reset as we look to rebuild the sport in a financially sustainable way.”

Chief executive Mark Robinson said while the game in New Zealand is facing “unprecedented times,” he is hopeful of a return of rugby in 2020.

“We are working within government and Ministry of Health guidelines to make sure we can get rugby back on the field as soon as possible,” he said. “But in the meantime we’ve had to cancel most of our budgeted activity across all levels of the organization this year.

“This is an opportunity for us to focus on what our priorities are for rugby to get through this challenging time together.”

