Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand winger Leicester Fainga'anuku at last year's Rugby World Cup Photo: AFP
rugby union

New Zealand Rugby plans sweeping 'once-in-a-generation' reform

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Rugby proposed a "once-in-a-generation" overhaul of its leadership structure Wednesday, setting the stage for a power struggle at the top of the country's most popular sport.

It comes after a scathing independent review concluded that NZ Rugby's current leadership structure was "not fit for purpose."

The rugby board's proposals include a panel to appoint its leadership group so all nine board members are independently elected.

The board would be selected to ensure gender and ethnic diversity with knowledge of rugby at all levels, NZ Rugby said. Some seats are currently decided by nominations from the provincial unions.

"Changing rugby's leadership structure is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform," NZ Rugby chair Patsy Reddy said. "Across rugby there is widespread agreement on the need for change."

The plans have been put to NZ Rugby members, who will vote on the proposals at a date yet to be determined. An independent report last year described the governing body as an outdated organization hamstrung by its own structure and not fit for the modern era.

The report calls for an independent panel to appoint "an appropriately skilled, high-performing board".

The planned changes heeded calls for experience of grassroots rugby, Maori culture and language, plus stronger ties with the community from the Pacific islands.

There is potential however for a power struggle because New Zealand's 26 provincial unions have drafted their own proposal.

One key difference is that at least three of the nine board members have experience on a provincial board.

Reddy said New Zealand Rugby must modernize.

"This leadership structure will provide greater opportunities for diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and genders to have a voice in rugby," she added.

"We are operating in a rapidly changing world and we need a leadership structure which supports a global, professional sport and meets the unique needs of our local communities."

The All Blacks, the famed New Zealand men's team, have won the World Cup three times.

They kick off their 2024 season under new head coach Scott Robertson in July when they host England.

The women's side are reigning world champions.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog