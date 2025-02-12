 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, centre right, waits for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
sports

New Zealand Rugby taking legal action against Ineos over sponsorship walkout

0 Comments
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby has launched legal action against the Ineos corporation of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the global chemical giant dropped a sponsorship agreement with three months remaining.

Ineos branding appears on jerseys and other clothing worn by the All Blacks, the New Zealand women’s team, the New Zealand Maori team and New Zealand sevens teams after a deal signed in 2022, which was due to continue until 2028.

New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday the first installment of the 2025 sponsorship had not been paid and it had no choice but to proceed with legal action.

Chief communications officer Paul Stevens said New Zealand Rugby “is disappointed that Ineos has breached its sponsorship agreement. Most recently, it failed to pay the first installment of the 2025 sponsorship fee, confirming its decision to exit our six-year agreement.

“Having learned of Ineos’ decision to walk away three years early, we have moved to protect the interests of New Zealand Rugby and the wider game. We have been left with no option but to launch legal proceedings to protect our commercial position.”

The sponsorship deal is believed to be worth around $4.5 million per year.

Stevens said New Zealand Rugby “is actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and global interest in the All Blacks and other teams in black remains high.”

Ratcliffe is a minority shareholder in the Manchester United soccer club, sponsors the British America’s Cup sailing team and the Team Ineos professional cycling team.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel