New Zealand Rugby wants answers from sponsor after conviction

New Zealand Rugby was seeking urgent answers Wednesday from All Blacks kit sponsor Altrad after the owner of the French construction company received a suspended prison sentence in France.

Altrad has sponsored the shirts of New Zealand's men and women teams since August in a six-year deal.

Altrad's billionaire owner, Mohed Altrad, was given an 18-month suspended sentence on Tuesday over irregularities in a sponsorship deal he did with the French national side.

"We will be reconvening with representatives from the company immediately, as well as with our key stakeholders," said a New Zealand Rugby spokesman.

"We have been in discussions on the possibility of this outcome for some time."

French rugby is reeling after federation president Bernard Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges relating to the Altrad case.

France will host the Rugby World Cup next year.

