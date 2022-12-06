Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Weightlifting - Women's +87kg - Group A
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's +87kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido Photo: Reuters/EDGARD GARRIDO
sports

New Zealand says self-identity enough for transgender athletes in community sport

2 Comments
WELLINGTON

Transgender athletes will be able to participate in community sport in New Zealand in the gender they identify with and not need to prove or justify their identity, according to guiding principles released by Sport New Zealand (SNZ) on Tuesday.

The guidelines do not apply to elite sport and it will be up to individual sports to define where and how transgender athletes participate, the governing body said.

"An inclusive transgender policy allows individuals to take part as their self-determined gender and not as the sex they were assigned at birth," SNZ said.

"It does not ask people to prove or otherwise justify their gender, sex or gender identity."

Transgender participation has proved controversial at amateur and elite levels, with women's groups and some athletes saying transgender athletes should be banned from female categories to ensure fair competition.

Supporters of transgender participation argue that not enough research has been done into whether transgender athletes have an unfair advantage against women.

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics Games in Tokyo last year.

Sport New Zealand said it was essential that community sport leaders were committed to inclusion and could show that commitment by using pronouns in email signatures and communications, and appointing inclusion officers.

The principles said changing rooms and bathing facilities needed to ensure privacy so that all people could use them safely and comfortably.

That could mean removing urinals to make bathrooms "gender neutral" and making open showers private.

The guidelines also said sports should consider whether gender specific uniforms were necessary and redesign them to accommodate different body types and shapes.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

What an absolute woke travesty.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Hahaha, nothing wrong with everyone being included.

the obvious answer to equality for all is simply to remove gender catagories completely.

instead of mens and womens events, we simply have ‘Tennis’. Where unfortunately the women will be annihilated by the men.

I think everyone should be fine with that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There should be a separate event for such athletes. As there should be a category for such people on dating apps.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog