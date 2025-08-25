NZ starts Women's Rugby World Cup defense by downing Spain; Ireland beats Japan

New Zealand's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (R) celebrates after scoring a try during a 54-8 Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C win over Spain in York

rugby union

By Julian Guyer

Reigning champions New Zealand started their quest for a record-extending seventh Women's Rugby World Cup title with a 54-8 win over a gutsy Spain in York on Sunday.

On an opening weekend where title rivals England and Canada enjoyed mammoth wins, the Black Ferns 'only' led 21-3 at half-time against a Spain side ranked 13th in the world.

But New Zealand ran in five tries after the break, despite having to play with 13 women for the final 17 minutes.

Black Ferns boss Allan Bunting had already used all his replacements when Kaipo Olsen-Baker was taken off on a stretcher in the 55th minute after injuring her left leg.

New Zealand were reduced to 13 when wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga also had to go off because of injury.

They still managed to score a try but a valiant Spain replied with one of their own with the last play of the game when forward Ines Antolinez stretched out to get over.

New Zealand's Jorja Miller scored two first-half tries in an impressive 40-minute World Cup debut before being replaced, while the outstanding Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who came out of international retirement in April in a bid to win a third successive World Cup, scored a record 21st World Cup try in the second half.

Bunting, asked what his side needed to work on, told the BBC: "Probably being more clinical, hold on to those passes and hold the passes for longer. I can't fault them for playing with 13 players."

Meanwhile, Spain coach Juan Gonzalez was proud of his side's efforts, saying: "We came here trying to get the girls in Spain to be inspired by us. So we are really happy with the way we played... I think we have confidence to work and face the Ireland game with passion."

Earlier, Eve Higgins scored the pivotal try as Ireland launched their Pool C campaign with a 42-14 victory over Japan in Northampton.

Japan were on the attack and pressing for another try, at 28-14 down, before inside centre Higgins picked off a floating pass and ran the length of the field to score.

"Games are never perfect," said Ireland coach Scott Bemand.

Japan coach Lesley McKenzie hailed her side's attacking game, with Haruka Hirotsu and Masami Kawamura scoring well-worked tries.

"We didn't get the result that we wanted but we wanted the performance because it was going to captivate people, it was going to engage people and they are going to think what a phenomenal style of rugby these girls play," she said.

In Pool D, South Africa won their first Women's World Cup match since 2010 by thumping tournament debutants Brazil 66-6 in Northampton, with Springbok No 8 Aseza Hele scoring three of their 10 tries.

Brazil, the first South American team to feature at a Women's Rugby World Cup, got points on the scoreboard through two penalties from fly-half Raquel Kochhann.

South Africa are now set for a clash with Italy, beaten 24-0 by France on Saturday, with Springboks coach Swys de Bruin insisting his side must raise their game if they are to secure a win that will likely book their place in the quarter-finals.

"We need to somehow pull off a victory against Italy, but we need to play far better," he said.

Brazil now face another daunting encounter, against France, with back row Larissa Lima Henwood hoping they can demonstrate their attacking qualities after making a mammoth 168 tackles against the Springboks.

"The whole game was just defense," she said. "I am waiting for the next game where we can show some attack, because we have so much energy for that."

