Otago Highlanders winger Connor Garden-Bachop (L) has died, aged 25, New Zealand Rugby said Tuesday Image: AFP/File
rugby union

New Zealand Super Rugby player dies after 'medical event'

WELLINGTON

Former Otago Highlanders back Connor Garden-Bachop has died aged 25 after an unspecified "medical event", New Zealand Rugby said Tuesday.

"Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby's collective focus at this time is on supporting his family," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement without giving further details.

Garden-Bachop, the son of former All Black Stephen Bachop, played for the Highlanders in this season's Super Rugby competition.

The winger, who also played representative rugby for the Maori All Blacks, comes from a family of New Zealand internationals.

His mother, Susan Garden-Bachop, played for New Zealand's Black Ferns, while his uncle Graeme Bachop also played for the All Blacks.

Garden-Bachop, who was the father of twin girls, made his debut for the Highlanders in 2021, going on to make 30 appearances in Super Rugby.

The club had said he was one of several players not returning next season.

In a recent post on social media platform Instagram, Garden-Bachop praised the Dunedin-based team.

"Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honored to share the field with, it's been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time."

virusrex you are late...again...

Pfizer or Moderna?

u tell me...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

People die every day from "medical events." Heart attacks are the biggest killer.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Pfizer or Moderna?

Hmmm… okay…

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

wallaceToday  12:17 pm JST

People die every day from "medical events." Heart attacks are the biggest killer.

And they've become alarmingly more common in young people since a certain medical treatment was forced on populations in the last few years...

Wonder what it could've been...?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Conspiracies never killed anyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

