New Zealand sets up Champions Trophy final against India with big win over South Africa

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, and batting partner Rachin Ravindra run between the wickets to score during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

cricket

Centuries from batting sensation Rachin Ravindra and the ever reliable Kane Williamson powered New Zealand into the Champions Trophy final with a resounding 50-run win over South Africa in the second semifinal on Wednesday.

New Zealand will now travel to Dubai for Sunday’s final against India, after Virat Kohli’s 84 anchored India to a four-wicket win over Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Ravindra hit 108 runs off 101 balls and raised his fifth ODI hundred at an ICC tournament. Williamson also impressed with 102 off 94 as New Zealand scored the tournament’s highest ever score of 362-6 in its 50 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Black Caps bettered Australia’s Champions Trophy record of 355 made against England in the group stage at the same venue last month.

South Africa, which was unbeaten in the group stage, again fell in the knockout stage of an ICC tournament.

South Africa knew it was going to lose with 99 runs needed off the last three overs but David Miller (100 not out) reduced the scale of defeat by smashing 48 runs in those three overs — including seven fours and two sixes — as his team finished on 312-9.

Miller raised his 67-ball century off the final ball with two runs.

Half centuries from Rassie van der Dussen (69) and captain Temba Bavuma (56) kept the Proteas in the race by the halfway stage before New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner squeezed the chase with 3-43 in 10 overs.

South Africa's batters also struggled against three other spinners with Glenn Phillips (2-27), Ravindra (1-20) and Michael Bracewell (1-53) sharing five wickets between them.

It was New Zealand’s third win at the Gaddafi Stadium in almost a month after victories against host Pakistan and South Africa in the warmup tri-nation series last month.

