Newcastle-bound: Japan forward Yoshinori Muto Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Newcastle agree deal to sign Japan's Muto from Mainz

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
LONDON

Japan forward Yoshinori Muto is close to completing a move to the English Premier League after Newcastle United said Friday they had areed terms to sign him from German club Mainz.

Newcastle said the move was now subject to approval, with the 26-year-old requiring a work permit.

But with Muto not a regular in recent Japan line-ups, it will be down to England's governing Football Association to decide if he is cleared to play for northeast side Newcastle.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Japan international Yoshinori Muto has been on Tyneside today (Friday) ahead of a proposed move to the club," said a statement issued by the Magpies.

"An agreement has been formalised between the Magpies and Muto's current club, FSV Mainz 05, and the player has undergone a medical and agreed personal terms.

"The transfer is now subject to the player being issued with a governing body endorsement, which will be determined at a hearing to take place later next week."

