Newcastle beats Sunderland in FA Cup to end slump

Newcastle United's Joelinton, second right, celebrates with his team mates after his pass was turned into his own net by Sunderland's Daniel Ballard for the first goal of the game during during the FA Cup, third round soccer match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

By JAMES ROBSON

Out-of-form Newcastle's trip to local rival Sunderland had the potential to produce a classic FA Cup upset.

Eddie Howe's players had other ideas.

Alexander Isak scored twice as the English Premier League team won the northeast derby 3-0 in front of a fervent crowd at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Dan Ballard's own goal gave Newcastle a first half lead.

“I never worried about the draw, I always thought it was a great draw — as long as we won it,” Howe said. “We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn’t let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.”

Newcastle had won just one of its past eight games and was eliminated from the Champions League and League Cup. A derby against second-division Sunderland was seen as a difficult encounter but Newcastle comfortably advanced to the fourth round.

Howe will hope victory provides a platform to turn the season around. His team was 11 points off the top four and Champions League qualification.

Newcastle was given an early advantage through Ballard's own goal in the 35th minute.

Isak doubled the lead in the 46th — finishing from inside the box after Miguel Almiron's assist — and he completed the scoring with a penalty in the 90th.

It was the first derby between the teams since 2016 and the first time Newcastle has beaten Sunderland since 2011.

“It has been a long time since we’ve played this type of game," Newcastle defender Dan Burn said. “If you can ask fans whether they would rather advance in the Champions League or beat Sunderland, I think they would pick beating Sunderland.”

COMEBACKS

Trailing at second-division Queens Park Rangers 2-0, Bournemouth was in danger of an early exit from the competition. But Bournemouth has been one of the form sides in the top-flight since November and Marcus Tavernier sparked a second-half comeback. Further goals from Kieffer Moore and Justin Kluivert sealed a 3-2 win.

Brighton was also behind to second division opposition after Jan Paul van Hecke's 16th-minute own goal at Stoke.

Pervis Estupinan levelled the score for the Premier League team in first-half stoppage time and Lewis Dunk added another early in the second half.

Lewis Baker equalized for Stoke from the penalty spot, but two Joao Pedro goals completed a 4-2 win for Brighton.

There were no scares for Sheffield United, which picked up only its third win of the season in all competitions by beating fourth-division Gillingham 4-0.

William Osula and James McAtee scored two goals each in the game at Priestfield Stadium, which gave relegation-fighting Sheffield United a rare highlight in a troubled campaign.

LEICESTER ADVANCES

Leicester, which won the cup in 2021, beat Millwall 3-2.

The 2016 Premier League champion is enjoying an impressive season after being relegated from the top-flight last year. Enzo Maresca’s team looks set to be promoted after building a 10-point lead atop division two, and victory against Millwall was its 24th in 30 games in all competitions.

NON-LEAGUE HEROES

Non-league Maidstone can dream of a date with one of the giants of English soccer after beating third-division Stevenage 1-0.

Sam Corne's penalty in the 45th settled the match.

Another non-league team, Eastleigh, will be in the draw for the fourth round after holding fourth-division Newport to 1-1.

But Chesterfield suffered a cruel exit at second-divison Watford. Leading 1-0 at halftime at Vicarage Road, Chesterfield was on course for a replay at 1-1 going into added on time.

But Tom Dele-Bashiru's winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time sealed Watford's comeback.

