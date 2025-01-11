NFL's Jets, Browns and Jaguars set to play in London in 2025

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will join the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars in playing NFL regular-season games in London during the 2025 campaign, the league announced

The NFL's New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars were named on Friday as teams for regular-season games to be played in London, the league announced.

The Jets and Browns were designated for games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while the Jaguars return to Wembley Stadium as part of a multi-year deal to play contests in Britain, making their 14th London appearance.

The opponent for each team as well as game dates and times will be revealed next spring when the NFL schedule is announced.

The NFL also will stage regular-season games next season at Madrid, Spain in Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home venue of football giants Real Madrid, and at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

London has hosted 39 of the NFL's 55 regular-season games played worldwide, with NFL owners approving up to eight regular-season games internationally starting in 2025.

"This season will see us surpass 40 regular-season games in the capital, a testament to the role the UK has played in growing the game globally," NFL UK and Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson said.

"The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans."

All three NFL clubs set to visit England next season had losing records and missed the playoffs in the just-completed 2024 campaign, with the Jets going 5-12, the Jaguars finishing 4-13 and the Browns ending at 3-14.

The Jets have played four regular-season games internationally, three in London and one in Toronto, while the Browns have played one prior regular-season contest in London.

"We're excited to bring the unique and entertaining atmosphere of a New York Jets home game to London," Jets President Hymie Elhai said. "It's another great opportunity for our organization to build upon our brand and fandom in the U.K. which we have enjoyed cultivating the last few years."

The Jets and the Jaguars hold marketing rights in the region.

"We're once again delighted that we will be back in London later this year... and are grateful for our extended partnership with the Football Association that makes it possible to play another home game at Wembley Stadium," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said.

