The first NFL game in Germany in Munich drew a crowd of close to 70,000 Photo: AFP/File
nfl

NFL adds second game in Germany and announces international pairings

MUNICH

The National Football League on Wednesday announced the matchups for its five European games as it released the highlights of its 2023 regular-season schedule.

In addition to three games in London, the NFL said it would play two games in Germany while dropping the game in Mexico City, which returned last year.

The NFL also announced the matchups for three big domestic games.

The league played its first regular-season game in Germany in Munich last November, when Tampa Bay and Seattle drew a crowd of almost 70,000.

This year there will be two games in the Waldstadion in Frankfurt where defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will be the 'designated home team' against Miami Dolphins on November 5 and New England will face Indianapolis a week later.

Regular London visitors Jacksonville will play two games in the city this season.

The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley on October 1 and then act as the away team against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week later. The Tennessee Titans will face the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham on October 15.

The Waldstadion was the home of the Frankfurt Galaxy, which appeared eight times in the 'World Bowl' played at the end of the World League of American Football and NFL Europe seasons between 1991 and 2007, winning four.

Among the three domestic matchups announced on Wednesday were the inaugural 'Black Friday Game' when the Dolphins will visit the Jets on November 24.

Amazon, which hold the rights to the Thursday night games, is moving one back a day to Black Friday, when retailers in the United States traditionally attempt to kick-start Christmas shopping with sales.

The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day and Kansas City will host division rivals Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve.

