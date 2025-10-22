NFL chief Goodell shrugs off Bad Bunny Super Bowl critics

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is unconcerned by criticism of the decision to choose Latin star Bad Bunny as the lead performer at next year's Super Bowl halftime show

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday stood by the choice of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show, a decision President Donald Trump has branded "absolutely ridiculous."

Speaking in New York after the league's annual autumn meeting, Goodell said he had no qualms about picking the Grammy-winning entertainer, who is wildly popular across the United States, for the NFL showpiece despite the backlash it had drawn from Trump and right-wing critics.

"He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," Goodell said of the decision. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's carefully thought through."

Goodell said the NFL's picks for the high-profile halftime show frequently elicited "blowback or criticism."

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, had already sparked right-wing ire after saying he would skip the United States during his upcoming world tour due to fears of immigration raids at his concerts.

The Latin megastar brought a fresh wave of controversy after being named to headline the Super Bowl last month, with right-wing critics infuriated at the choice of an artist who sings mostly in Spanish.

In an interview on Newsmax, Trump, who has regularly sparred with the NFL, said he had "never heard" of Bad Bunny.

"I don't know who he is," Trump said. "I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy." He went on to brand the decision "absolutely ridiculous."

Other conservative critics have joined the pile-on.

"Is the @NFL incapable of reading the room?" Sebastian Gorka, Trump's Senior Director for Counter Terrorism, posted on X last month shortly after the announcement.

Former racing driver turned right-wing commentator Danica Patrick said separately on X: "No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America's highest rated television events of the year."

Bad Bunny has said his halftime act was "for my people, my culture, and our history."

Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny hails from, is a U.S. territory in the Caribbean. In June, Bad Bunny posted video footage on his social media channels from an ICE raid that took place on his home island.

Super Bowl halftime shows have traditionally attracted the biggest names in the music industry, including the likes of Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Prince and Paul McCartney.

More recent performers have included this past year's headliner Kendrick Lamar, the rapper who cut out profanity but still performed a viral diss track of his rival Drake.

