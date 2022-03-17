Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen never got to possess the ball in overtime during an NFL playoff loss to Kansas City last season, a fate that wouldn't happen under two proposed rule changes the league will consider for the 2022 season Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
NFL considers two overtime rule changes for 2022 season

NEW YORK

The NFL will examine two overtime rule change proposals after the Buffalo Bills lost to Kansas City in a January playoff game without ever possessing the ball in extra time.

The call for change comes ahead of the league's competition committee studying rule amendment proposals next week.

The first change, proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, would ensure both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

The other proposed option, submitted by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, would allow both teams to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and makes a two-point conversion.

Under the current overtime rule, the team that possesses the ball first can end the game by scoring a touchdown.

But the call for change grew louder when Kansas City advanced over Buffalo in the past season's NFL playoffs on a touchdown in overtime without the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen ever getting the ball.

The two-point proposal could create more overtime excitement. A team could win on a two-point conversion after a touchdown but it risks failing on the run or pass play and allowing the rival club to win with a touchdown and conversion kick.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

