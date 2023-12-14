NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024

The Corinthians Arena stadium in Sao Paulo will host the NFL's first regular-season game in Brazil next year after a vote by NFL club owners approved the plan

NFL team owners voted on Wednesday to stage a 2024 regular-season game in Brazil and approved boosting the number of international contests from four to eight starting in 2025.

In a meeting at Dallas, the league awarded its first regular-season game in South America to Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena, home of Brazilian soccer side Corinthians and a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

"Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL and we're excited to be playing in Brazil and Sao Paulo for the first time."

The NFL will play five regular-season games next year internationally, including Brazil and three contests in London -- two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the third, a Jacksonville Jaguars home game, at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL will also play in Germany for a third consecutive season, returning in 2024 to Allianz Arena in Munich.

NFL officials have visited Madrid to discuss Spain as a possible site for an NFL game next year at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of soccer giants Real Madrid, and having the option of playing more games globally could hasten the league's push for international growth.

"Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams," said Goodell.

The NFL said new markets and host cities and stadiums for the extra global games would be revealed later.

"As a league, we welcome the update to this resolution that will ultimately see us play more games internationally than ever before, helping us to expand our global footprint and connect our teams and athletes with new audiences," said Joel Glazer, chairman of the NFL's International Committee and owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL began playing regular-season games at international venues in 2005 when the Arizona Cardinals played the San Francisco 49ers at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

Since then, 50 NFL regular-season games have been played at global venues including 36 in London, six in Toronto, five in Mexico City, two in Frankfurt and one in Munich.

Under the agreement approved by NFL club owners, no team will be required to play more than one regular-season game outside North America in a season unless it so desired.

Each team designated to play a regular-season game at an international venue will be allowed to select two season opponents that are not eligible to be chosen as their opponent for a global contest.

No international game can be scheduled after the 14th week of an NFL season, which sees each club play 17 contests over an 18-week span.

The NFL says Brazil has more than 38 million fans of American football with 8.3 million of them "avid" supporters, an international fan base for passionate backers exceeded only by Mexico.

