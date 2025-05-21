 Japan Today
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of several NFL players who have expressed interest in taking part in the 2028 Olympics Image: AFP
flag football

NFL players cleared to take part in 2028 Olympics

LOS ANGELES

NFL players have been given the green light to take part in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following a vote by team owners on Tuesday, the league confirmed.

A resolution allowing players to participate at the 2028 Games, when gridiron's non-contact version -- 'flag football' -- will be a new sport, was approved by NFL team owners at a meeting in Minnesota.

The move potentially sets the stage for an NFL 'Dream Team' featuring some of the sport's biggest stars, with several prominent players already expressing an interest in playing in Los Angeles.

"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."

Flag football is an abbreviated, five-a-side form of American football, where players "tackle" each other by grabbing a flag attached to the waist of opponents.

Six men's teams and six women's teams will take part in the Olympic tournament in 2028, with each squad comprised of 10 players.

Goodell said allowing NFL players to participate in the Olympics was in line with the league's desire to boost the global appeal of the sport.

"This is a great opportunity for the sport," Goodell said. "It's truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and opportunities across the globe.

"We think this is the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that."

Under the rules set out in the resolution, only one player per NFL team can compete on each national team participating in the Olympic tournament.

Additionally, teams' designated international players will be allowed to play for their respective home countries.

The resolution also requires Olympic flag football teams to implement minimum standards for medical staff, and requires field playing surfaces to be up to NFL standards.

Several NFL players have already expressed an interest in playing in the Olympics, with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes among those indicating a desire to play in the Games.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

