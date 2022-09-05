Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

NFL returning to London for international combine in October

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The NFL is holding an international combine in London for the second consecutive year.

Forty-four athletes will be selected to participate in the combine in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 3-4.

Instead of team scouts, the NFL that evaluates the players and selects a handful to train in the United States for three months, after which final choices are made to allocate players to NFL teams for the 2023 season. And then, they still need to win a spot on the team roster.

It will be the fourth international combine after one in Australia in 2018, another in Germany in 2019 and London last year.

“Hosting the International Combine in London for the second year provides tremendous exposure for our great game,” said Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development. “The combine allows us to evaluate new talent globally, shine a spotlight on our sport and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level.”

Athletes representing as many as 13 countries will be evaluated for a potential position in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. The program, instituted in 2017, aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Washington defensive end Efe Obadu, Philadelphia left Tackle Jordan Mailata and Las Vegas fullback Jakob Johnson earned NFL roster spots following the program.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog