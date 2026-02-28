NFL salary cap hits new milestone at $301.2 million as part of 40% increase over 5 years

Players take part in drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The NFL salary cap has topped $300 million for the first time, landing at $301.2 million in 2026 for a $22 million increase over last year.

The cap has increased 40% in just five years, since it dropped coming off the pandemic-altered 2020 season when few or no fans were allowed to attend games.

The numbers were sent to clubs Friday, and teams must be under the salary cap by March 11, the first day of the new league year.

Rapid growth has been expected since the COVID-19 season, and the biggest year-to-year increase of $31 million came from 2023 to 2024.

The cap dropped to $182 million in 2021 from $198 million going into the pandemic season. The increase has been at least $16 million each year since then, with an average increase of $24 million.

Total projected player costs, including benefits, are $378.8 million.

Wide receiver remains the second most lucrative franchise tag at $27.3 million. The quarterback tag is $43.9 million.

