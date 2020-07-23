NFL says fans must wear face coverings this season

Fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings -- such as this New Orleans Saints mask worn by New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno -- the league announced Wednesday

By Chris Graythen

Fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings, a spokesman for the league said Wednesday.

The directive, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, was confirmed in a tweet by the NFL's head of public relations, Brian McCarthy.

"For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," McCarthy wrote.

The decision comes amid uncertainty clouding preparations for the new season, with games set to be played in front of reduced capacity crowds or none at all.

The NFL insists that the season will kick off as scheduled in September.

However, coronavirus cases across the United States have continued to climb sharply, causing a potential headache for several NFL teams located in COVID-19 hotspots.

The NFL has already agreed to cancel the entire programme of pre-season games which were due to kick off in August.

