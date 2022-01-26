Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The NFL is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl Experience, the league announced Tuesday.

The clinic will be located in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center and appointments are encouraged. Fans who receive any dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Super Bowl Experience. Tickets are redeemable on the day the vaccine is given or for a future date that the interactive football theme park is operational. Fans ages 5 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccination.

“Our partnership with the NFL allows people to come together safely and experience the very best of American football,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “Straightforward public health measures, including vaccinations, testing, masking and hand hygiene make it possible for so many to enjoy the Super Bowl Experience.”

Super Bowl Experience will take place at the convention center on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10–12. If fans are unable to meet pre-entry full vaccination requirements, the NFL has partnered with Medea Testing Solutions to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing with zero out-of-pocket cost to fans.

The NFL is encouraging anyone traveling to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and Super Bowl Week activities to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations, which include a booster dose, if eligible.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel