NHL calendar includes break for Beijing Games: report

The 2021-22 NHL schedule will include a break in the regular season for the Beijing Olympics, but there is still no word on whether the league's players will be available, the U.S. media report.
The schedule, slated to be released later this week, is still being worked on, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported. The Olympic break in the schedule goes from February 5-22, it said.
Opening ceremonies for the Winter Games in China will run from February 4, 2022, with the men's ice hockey tournament slated to begin play around February 9.
The NHL declined to break during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics as they couldn't secure a deal with the International Olympic Committee. That ended a run of five consecutive Games with NHL players and the two sides are still in talks about participation for Beijing.
Before the Stanley Cup final earlier this month, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman cited "real concerns" about player participation, including the global coronavirus pandemic.© 2021 AFP
stickman1760
I used to be all for this but now think everyone including the NHL should boycott the Beijing Olympics. They are toxic and will damage the NHLs image. People are already turning on the NBA for their fealty to China.
Speed
If the NHL can do this why can't the NFL and MLB so the same? We wouldn't have to be holding the Olympics in heat hellish July & August.
Commodore Perry
SpeedToday 08:42 am JST
NFL schedule doesn't conflict with the summer Olympics. . . .
Personally, I'm not too happy with the NHL taking a break so people can watch synchronized skating or whatever.
isoducky
Given the current NBA/Team USA Basketball situation, I think Major sports leagues are going to have more input for when Olympic tournaments are held going forward.
To note, the Phenonix Suns have one player in the finals and the Millwakee Bucks have 2. After finishing their game 7 (great series by the way) the players will fly out to Japan and have maybe 3 days and 1 full practice with Team USA before it’s game against France….not the best for recovery or health.
The Original Wing
Love Olympic hockey, and it's much better when NHLers are there, so this is good news.
Paul
Boycott China games!!!! It is CCP prapaganda Olympics!!!!
Cognac
Bucks in 6 ;)
lostrune2
A lot of NHL players are from countries who want to play in the Olympics
bob
Boycott