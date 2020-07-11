NHL, players union agree to restart season on August 1

The NHL has struck a deal that not only allows teams to resume play on August 1 in Edmonton and Toronto but also extends the CBA through the 2025-26 season

By Scott Taetsch

The National Hockey League's board of governors and the players' union approved a deal Friday that paves the way for the pandemic-disrupted season to resume on August 1.

The package also includes a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement which will run through the 2025-26 season.

"Today, the NHL and the NHLPA announced a significant agreement that addresses the uncertainty everyone is dealing with, the framework for the completion of the 2019-20 season, and the foundation for the continued long-term growth of our league," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"While we have all worked very hard to try to address the risks of COVID-19, we know that health and safety are and will continue to be our priorities.

"We know that all of our fans are excited about our return to the ice next month, and that has been our goal since we paused our season on March 12."

Training camps will open on Monday followed by a 24 team tournament that will take place in two Canadian cities, Edmonton, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario.

The return-to-play plan was officially approved by the players following three days of voting which ended Friday. It was tentatively approved by the board and the union brass on Monday.

The opening of training camp next week comes four months after play was shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

