Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ioce hockey

NHL postpones 2 games with COVID-19 affecting Oilers, Devils

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The NHL has postponed two games scheduled for Monday night because of COVID-19 issues.

The league said Sunday that the Tampa Bay Lightning's game at the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators' game at the Edmonton Oilers were postponed. The Devils and Oilers are the teams affected by COVID-19.

Edmonton had eight players in the virus-related protocol as of Saturday, and New Jersey had seven players in the protocol.

The Senators-Oilers game has been rescheduled for Saturday night. The league has not determined a makeup date for the Lightning and Devils.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel