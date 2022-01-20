Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Islanders Flyers Hockey
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits outside the lockeroom before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
sports

NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29

By STEPHEN WHYNO
TORONTO

The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, keeping the end of the regular season on schedule for April 29.

The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. Finishing the regular season before the end of April keeps the league on track to begin the playoffs in early May and award the Stanley Cup before July 1.

“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.

A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens because of attendance restrictions in Canada.

The league and players on Tuesday agreed to stop testing asymptomatic vaccinated players, coaches and staff after the All-Star break in early February, citing a continued decline of case numbers.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

