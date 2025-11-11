 Japan Today
The NHL has opened an office in Zurich as part of a global growth push for the North American league Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
ice hockey

NHL opens new Zurich office as part of global push

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The National Hockey League announced the opening of its new office in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday as a base for boosting the league's global presence, especially in Europe.

The office will focus on international operations, strategy, and development, including media and sponsorship sales.

"We're at a pivotal moment in our global journey," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. "Establishing our corporate presence in Europe marks a critical step forward, allowing us to deepen our connection with international fans and partners alike.

"By investing in a new office, we're positioning ourselves to further, and better, grow the game of hockey outside of North America."

That includes the NHL Global Series games coming Friday and Sunday when the Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in Stockholm, Sweden.

NHL players are set to compete in next February's Winter Olympics in Italy and the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, which could see some games played in Europe.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

