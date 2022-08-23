Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian world number 26 Nick Kyrgios will appear in court on alleged assault charges in October Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Nick Kyrgios court case set for October

CANBERRA

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios will face court on alleged assault charges in October, after a Canberra magistrate rejected his appeal for a months-long delay Tuesday.

Kyrgios, 27, did not appear for the initial hearing, and details of the charge have not yet been disclosed.

During brief proceedings, his lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith indicated he would seek to have the case heard on November 25.

Kukulies-Smith did not outline details of the application, citing the presence in court of a "large contingent of media."

He said the world number 26 Kyrgios, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last month and is due to play at the U.S. Open in New York starting on Monday, spent little time in the Australian capital but there was a window at that time in November.

Magistrate Louise Taylor said she was being asked to grant an extended adjournment of the case for unknown reasons.

She instead remanded the case to October 4.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

