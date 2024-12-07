 Japan Today
FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Eagles returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Falcons during a match of Day 3 of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
tennis

Nick Kyrgios enters Australian Open for his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 2 years

MELBOURNE, Australia

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has entered the Australian Open, which would mark his first Grand Slam tournament in more than two years.

Australian Open organizers announced entry lists for the tournament on Friday and said that Krygios had entered with a protected ranking, having been mostly sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Kyrgios recently announced he will make his return at the Brisbane International beginning Dec. 29 after playing only one ATP Tour match in more than two years.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic has also entered the Jan. 12-26 Australian Open with a protected ranking as she returns from maternity leave. Her daughter, Bella, was born in April.

Another prominent player entered with a protected ranking is former No. 4 Kei Nishikori, who will return to the Australian Open for the first time since 2021.

