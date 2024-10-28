 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai on the outskirts of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi)
golf

Echavarria wins Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory

By STEPHEN WADE
INZAI CITY, Chiba

Nico Echavarria claimed the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory, shooting 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by a shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas.

Echavarria, a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas, birdied two of the final three holes — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open.

Thomas, who played in the final threesome with Greyserman and Echavarria, closed with a 66. He is trying to win his first PGA title in 2 1/2 years. His last was the 2022 PGA Championship, which gave him 15 PGA titles.

Greyserman, trying for his first tour win, took a one-shot lead with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th — his only birdie on the back nine. He closed with a 65 at the Narashino Country Club and has been runner-up in three of his last five PGA events.

