 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
On top: Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Radu Albot Image: AFP
tennis

Djokovic eases into U.S. Open second round

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Novak Djokovic began his campaign to win a record 25th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Radu Albot at the U.S. Open on Monday night.

The four-time champion, playing for the first time since claiming Olympic gold two weeks ago, defeated the Moldovan qualifier 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium for his 40th career night match at the tournament with two gold bags slung over his shoulder in a nod to his recent Olympic success in Paris.

The 37-year-old, who has lost his Australian and French Open titles this year, was barely troubled by 138th-ranked Albot who has never defeated a top 10 player.

His straightforward victory was also a record 78th on the sport's biggest court.

"The night sessions here are the best in the world and since the roof was added, it's got even louder," said Djokovic. "There's an incredible energy and with the new rule this year that the crowd can move around, there are lot of things happening."

Second seed Djokovic broke for a 3-2 lead in the opener and was a break to the good in the third game of the second.

Albot rallied to level but the Serb superstar raced away with the next four games to open a two sets lead.

Djokovic broke again for a 4-3 lead in the third and wrapped up victory shortly before midnight.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog