Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Nine host cities in Australia, New Zealand announced for 2023 Women's World Cup

0 Comments
ZURICH

The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The opening match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, with Sydney's Stadium Australia hosting the final.

The two semifinal matches will be split between Australia and New Zealand.

This World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams, up from the 24 that participated in the 2019 women's tournament in France. The U.S. women's national team is the defending champion.

The schedule for the event will be announced later this year, FIFA said in announcing the host cities Wednesday. The selection follows an eighth-month process with the member federations from each country.

“Building on the incredible success of France 2019 both on and off the pitch, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand will not only showcase the world’s very best players, but will also provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women’s football in Australia and New Zealand and around the world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a prepared statement.

The host cities and stadiums are: Adelaide, Hindmarsh Stadium; Auckland, Tamaki Makaurau-Eden Park; Brisbane, Brisbane Stadium; Dunedin, Otepoti-Dunedin Stadium; Hamilton, Kirikiriroa-Waikato Stadium; Melbourne, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium; Perth, Perth Rectangular Stadium; Sydney, Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium; Wellington, Te Whanganui-a-Tara-Wellington Stadium.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel