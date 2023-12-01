Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil Japan Women Soccer
Brazil's Priscila celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal during a women's friendly soccer match at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
soccer

Nineteen-year-old Priscila scores late to lead Brazilian women's soccer team over Japan 4-3

SAO PAULO

Nineteen-year-old Priscila scored a last-minute goal in her women's national team debut Thursday to give Brazil a 4-3 win over Japan in a friendly.

Priscila, who is expected to be Brazil’s next soccer star, scored seconds before the final whistle with a powerful shot from the edge of the box. She then fell on the field in tears after realizing she had scored.

Brazil will play two more matches in the coming days as part of its preparations for next year's Paris Olympics.

Japan took the lead in the 38th minute at Neo Quimica Arena when Aoba Fujino scored, but the host team moved in front after scores by Bia Zaneratto in the 41st and 63rd minutes, and Gabi Portilho in the 61st. The Japanese drew even again when Jun Endo scored from the penalty spot in the 86th minute and Mina Tanaka equalized two minutes later.

Brazil and Japan will play again on Sunday at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo. The hosts will play Nicaragua on Wednesday in the Sao Paulo countryside city of Araraquara.

