Nishida shows off his enthusiasm as he makes his big league debut with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Rikuu Nishida, of Japan, warms up before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

baseball

By JAY COHEN

Rikuu Nishida was all smiles. There were hugs and laughter. So much laughter.

Nishida has brought his infectious enthusiasm to the major leagues.

“I just love the game of baseball,” he said.

Nishida joined the Chicago White Sox on Monday after he was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte. He played mostly second base in the minors, but he started in right field for his major league debut against Minnesota.

The 25-year-old Nishida threw out Orlando Arcia when he attempted to score from second on Alex Jackson's single in the second, earning a loud cheer from the crowd on a sunny afternoon at Rate Field. He struck out swinging in his first at-bat.

Jarred Kelenic was designated for assignment. The veteran outfielder batted .226 with a homer and four RBIs in 19 games with the White Sox.

Listed at 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, Nishida hit .347 with a homer and 10 RBIs in 33 games at Charlotte. He also swiped nine bags in 13 attempts and stealing 40 bases in the minors last year.

“A guy that plays above-average defense at multiple positions," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "He can play second base. He can play everywhere in the outfield. Really good at-bat quality, where he's making good swing decisions, making a lot of contact. A really good baserunner. A guy that brings us a lot of energy that we're excited to have.”

With Nishida and first baseman Munetaka Murakami, Chicago joined Philadelphia (2008) and Seattle (2012) as the teams in major league history with two Japanese-born position players in the same starting lineup, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Murakami, 26, signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the White Sox in December. He hit his team-high 18th homer in the first inning against the Twins.

“He's strong. He has a big leadership,” Nishida said through an interpreter. “He's like a dad to me. You can just rely on him all the time.”

Nishida is the fifth Japanese-born player to play for the White Sox, also joining Shingo Takatsu (2004-05), second baseman Tadahito Iguchi (2005-07) and outfielder Kosuke Fukudome (2012).

He has No. 51 with Chicago in homage to countryman Ichiro Suzuki, a Hall of Fame outfielder who spent most of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners. He met Suzuki last year and received a bat signed by the Japanese star.

“I can't put into words how much of a great player Ichiro is,” Nishida said. “I mean I can't even say Ichiro. I can't even say Mr. Ichiro. He's a legend, and I can't put into words how much he means to me and how much of a player he is.”

Nishida played two seasons at Mt. Hood Community College before spending one year at the University of Oregon. He was selected by the White Sox in the 11th round of the 2023 amateur draft.

He is the ninth Japan-born player to go in the draft and appear in at least one major league game, according to Sportradar. Stephen Randolph, who was drafted in 1995 and made his debut with Arizona in 2003, was the last player to join the list.

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