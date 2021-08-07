Nishikori advances to first ATP semifinal in two years

Japan's Kei Nishikori best South Africa's Lloyd Harris on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Citi Open

By Jim SLATER

Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to his first ATP semifinal in more than two years by defeating South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-5 on Friday at the Citi Open.

Nishikori had lost six consecutive tour-level quarterfinals, including one to Harris in March at Dubai, but this time dispatched the 24-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal on Thursday.

World number 67 Nishikori will face the winner of a later match between Americans Denis Kudla and Mackenzie McDonald for a berth in Sunday's final on the Washington hardcourts.

Saturday's other semi-final will send 20-year-old American wildcard Jenson Brooksby against 24th-ranked Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner.

Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, arrived after a Tokyo Olympic quarterfinal loss to top-ranked Novak Djokovic and battled jet lag when the week began.

Now the 31-year-old Japanese star, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will play in his first ATP semifinal since April 2019 at Barcelona.

Nishikori could reach his first final since taking the most recent of 12 career titles in January 2019 at Brisbane.

Harris ousted 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the Spaniard's second comeback match after a two-month layoff with a foot injury.

Harris double-faulted away a break in the opening game and Nishikori broke again on his way to a 4-0 lead. Harris pulled within 4-3 but Nishikori held and broke again to claim the first set in 45 minutes.

In set two, Nishikori botched a forehand and netted a backhand on break chances in the sixth game and saved a break point with a forehand winner in the seventh game.

Harris saved a break point in the eighth game with his fifth ace and a match point in the 10th with a service winner, but squandered two break chances in the 11th game with errant backhands.

After saving another match point with his 10th and final ace, Harris netted a backhand after an extended rally and misfired on a forehand on match point to hand Nishikori the victory.

Local hero Kudla and McDonald each seek a first career ATP final. World number 103 Kudla hasn't reached an ATP semi-final since Halle in 2018. McDonald, ranked 107th, reached his only ATP semi-final in 2019 at Delray Beach.

Sinner ousted American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-2, to become Washington's first Italian semifinalist in 25 years. He could become the first Italian finalist in the event's 52-year history.

Sinner, a 2020 French Open quarterfinalist, seeks his third ATP title after Sofia last November and Melbourne in January. But first he must get past Brooksby, who hasn't dropped a set all week.

"He's a very tricky player," Sinner said. "He's maybe in the best moment of his young career, playing the best tennis. He's really, really in confidence."

Brooksby, ranked 130th, became the lowest-ranked Washington semi-finalist since 416th-rated John Isner in 2007 by routing Australian 11th seed John Millman 6-1, 6-2.

British three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray tweeted that "Brooksby is the sort of player I love to watch…lots of variety..high tennis IQ….great in defence.."

"That's great words to hear from Andy," Brooksby said. "He has been one of the best in the sport and a great guy to look up to. That means a lot."

Brooksby, runner-up last month at Newport in his first ATP final, ousted Canada's 15th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday for his first victory over a top-50 foe.

