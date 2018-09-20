Nishikori downs Metz champion in first match since U.S. Open semifinal

tennis

Japan's Kei Nishikori returned to action for the first time since losing in the U.S. Open semifinals with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over defending champion Peter Gojowczyk in the Metz second round Wednesday.

World number 12 Nishikori defeated the 45th-ranked Gojowczyk in 94 minutes and will face either Ugo Humbert of France or Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili for a semifinal place.

Nishikori made the semi-finals at the U.S. Open earlier this month but was easily defeated in straight sets by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet also reached the quarters by beating Constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French matchup, while No. 7 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia made the second round by defeating Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-1 in his opening match.

In other first-round matches, French duo Benoit Paire and Gilles Simon also advanced, along with Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

