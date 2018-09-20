Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Moving on: Kei Nishikori into Metz quarter-finals Photo: AFP
tennis

Nishikori downs Metz champion in first match since U.S. Open semifinal

METZ, France

Japan's Kei Nishikori returned to action for the first time since losing in the U.S. Open semifinals with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over defending champion Peter Gojowczyk in the Metz second round Wednesday.

World number 12 Nishikori defeated the 45th-ranked Gojowczyk in 94 minutes and will face either Ugo Humbert of France or Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili for a semifinal place.

Nishikori made the semi-finals at the U.S. Open earlier this month but was easily defeated in straight sets by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet also reached the quarters by beating Constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French matchup, while No. 7 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia made the second round by defeating Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-1 in his opening match.

In other first-round matches, French duo Benoit Paire and Gilles Simon also advanced, along with Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

